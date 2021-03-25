UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Cargo Ship Carrying 350 Tonnes Of Military Equipment Docks In Ukraine's Odessa -Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

US Cargo Ship Carrying 350 Tonnes of Military Equipment Docks in Ukraine's Odessa -Reports

A US cargo ship docked in Ukraine's Odessa port carrying 350 tonnes of military equipment and vehicles for the country's armed forces, local media reported on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A US cargo ship docked in Ukraine's Odessa port carrying 350 tonnes of military equipment and vehicles for the country's armed forces, local media reported on Thursday.

The cargo ship under the American flag entered the port on Wednesday evening, Dumskaya news agency said. Among 350 tonnes worth of military equipment, the ship carried 35 HMMWV military trucks for Ukraine's armed forces.

All equipment is expected to be unloaded by mid-Friday, the news agency stated.

Earlier in March, the US Department of Defense announced additional $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to cover training, equipment, and advisory support. The remaining $150 million appropriated by Congress will be provided to Ukraine in 2021 once Pentagon certifies the country's progress on key defense reforms.

In total, the US has committed over $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Vehicles Progress Odessa March Congress Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

2900 sugar bags recovered from stockers

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns former President Asif Zarda ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Rashid was an icon of giving, humanity: ..

27 minutes ago

Trump Partnering With FreeSpace 'Would Be Wonderfu ..

1 minute ago

UK Says North Korea's Missile Tests Concerning, Po ..

4 minutes ago

Eating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.