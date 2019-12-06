US, Caribbean States Hold Cybersecurity Summit - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The United States hosted delegations from a dozen Caribbean and nearby Latin American nations at a three-day gathering to cooperate on cybersecurity, the Department of State said in a press release.

"The United States and co-host Jamaica completed a three-day cyber capacity building workshop on December 5 with participation from 12 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America," the release said on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia, Jamaican Minister of National Security Horace Chang, Jamaican Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams and other senior US and Jamaican officials opened the gathering, the State Department noted.

Cyber officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago attended the event, the note said.