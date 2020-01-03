UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Carried Out Strikes On 2 Iran-linked Targets In Baghdad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:40 AM

US Carried Out Strikes on 2 Iran-linked Targets in Baghdad - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States carried out on Friday strikes on two Iran-linked targets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Reuters news agency reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Several rockets exploded near the Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The incident reportedly left at least seven people killed, including Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and five members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The US Department of Defense has not responded to a request on the issue made by Sputnik.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Baghdad United States Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

7 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

7 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

7 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

7 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

7 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.