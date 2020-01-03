US Carried Out Strikes on 2 Iran-linked Targets in Baghdad - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The United States carried out on Friday strikes on two Iran-linked targets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Reuters news agency reported, citing unnamed US officials.

Several rockets exploded near the Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The incident reportedly left at least seven people killed, including Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and five members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The US Department of Defense has not responded to a request on the issue made by Sputnik.