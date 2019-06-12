UrduPoint.com
US Carrier, Japanese Warships Practice 'Tactical Maneuvering' In South China Sea - Navy

Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:37 PM

The US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan has deployed to the South China Sea with three Japanese warships for two days this week to practice maneuvers and review security in the disputed waterway, the Navy announced on Wednesday

"The Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) participated in a cooperative deployment with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships JS Izumo (DH-183), JS Murasame (DD-101) and JS Akebono (DD-108) June 10-12," the Navy said in a press release detailing the exercise in the South China Sea.

The Reagan, Izumo and two other Japanese ships, the Akebono and Murasama "conducted communication checks, tactical maneuvering drills and liaison officer exchanges designed to address common maritime security priorities and enhance interoperability at sea.

"

The United States regularly sends warships into the South China Sea, an international waterway through which about a third of global shipping passes.

The US, along with allied and partner nations in Asia, dispute China's ownership claim to the entire sea and demands by Beijing that ships obtain China's permission before transiting.

