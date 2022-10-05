US Carrier Strike Group Returns to Sea of Japan After DPRK Missile Launch - Pentagon

The US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile launch earlier this week, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile launch earlier this week, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan," the official said.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in five years. It sailed over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, putting the country on edge.

The latest launch saw the missile fly for 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), farther than previous launches. The projectiles tested last week flew between 300 and 400 kilometers.