UrduPoint.com

US Carrier Strike Group Returns To Sea Of Japan After DPRK Missile Launch - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 07:31 PM

US Carrier Strike Group Returns to Sea of Japan After DPRK Missile Launch - Pentagon

The US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile launch earlier this week, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The US carrier strike group led by USS Ronald Reagan has returned to the Sea of Japan after North Korea conducted a ballistic missile launch earlier this week, a Pentagon official confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Sea of Japan," the official said.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, the first time it has done so in five years. It sailed over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean, putting the country on edge.

The latest launch saw the missile fly for 4,600 kilometers (2,858 miles), farther than previous launches. The projectiles tested last week flew between 300 and 400 kilometers.

Related Topics

Pentagon Japan North Korea

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teache ..

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teachers with respect, honor: VC IUB ..

2 minutes ago
 Role of teachers crucial in creating educated soci ..

Role of teachers crucial in creating educated society: CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to probe irregularities in dif ..

Senate body directs to probe irregularities in different projects of Pak PWD

2 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy being adopted for polio erad ..

Zero tolerance policy being adopted for polio eradication: DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan demands compensation not aid from develop ..

Pakistan demands compensation not aid from developed world for bearing environme ..

2 minutes ago
 Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on vi ..

Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on violators

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.