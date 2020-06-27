UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Carriers Canceled Record 41.3% Of Scheduled Domestic Flights In April - Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Carriers Canceled Record 41.3% of Scheduled Domestic Flights in April - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) US carriers canceled 41.3 percent of their scheduled domestic flights amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in April, the US Department of Transportation said in a report on Friday.

The plunge was the largest monthly decline on record, the Transportation Department noted in its June 2020 Air travel Consumer Report.

"Of those 331,238 scheduled flights, 41.3 percent were canceled, resulting in an on-time arrival rate of 55.7%, the lowest monthly on-time arrival performance since reporting began in 1987," the report said.

According to the report, Allegiant Air, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines fared the worst with Southwest and United canceling half of all flights, while Allegiant canceling in excess of 80 percent of all scheduled departures.

In May, US President Donald Trump provided a $25 billion to the industry as demand nosedived amid the pandemic.

The International Air Transport Agency (IATA) has said that the global airline industry stands to lose $84 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Trump April May June 2020 All Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Chilean Presidential Office Searched After Bomb Th ..

22 minutes ago

Mongolia's Ruling Party Wins General Election by L ..

22 minutes ago

Meeting reviews measures on flood protection, reli ..

22 minutes ago

Executive Order to Reduce Importance of College De ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.