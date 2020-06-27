US Carriers Canceled Record 41.3% of Scheduled Domestic Flights in April - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) US carriers canceled 41.3 percent of their scheduled domestic flights amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in April, the US Department of Transportation said in a report on Friday.

The plunge was the largest monthly decline on record, the Transportation Department noted in its June 2020 Air travel Consumer Report.

"Of those 331,238 scheduled flights, 41.3 percent were canceled, resulting in an on-time arrival rate of 55.7%, the lowest monthly on-time arrival performance since reporting began in 1987," the report said.

According to the report, Allegiant Air, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines fared the worst with Southwest and United canceling half of all flights, while Allegiant canceling in excess of 80 percent of all scheduled departures.

In May, US President Donald Trump provided a $25 billion to the industry as demand nosedived amid the pandemic.

The International Air Transport Agency (IATA) has said that the global airline industry stands to lose $84 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.