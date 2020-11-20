US Carries Out Federal Execution of Orlando Hall - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US Federal government carried out a death sentence for a Texas man convicted of murder and kidnapping, its eight federal execution under President Donald Trump, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Hall was executed at US Penitentiary Terre Haute in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas in 1996," the statement said.

The prisoner was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. EST on Thursday, the statement added.

Hall became the eighth inmate to be executed since federal executions resumed in July after a 17-year hiatus.

He was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Lisa Rene in 1994 in the city of Arlington, Texas.