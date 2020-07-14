UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Carries Out First Federal Execution In 17 Years - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

US Carries Out First Federal Execution in 17 Years - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The United States carried out its first Federal execution in 17 years, putting to death an Oklahoma man who was found guilty of murdering an Arkansas family in the 1990s, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Daniel Lewis Lee was killed by lethal injection over the objections of the victims' family after the US Supreme Court in a late-night opinion ruled that the execution could go ahead.

Before he was put to death, Lee reiterated that he was an innocent man, saying, "I didn't do it. ... I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I'm not a murderer."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Man United States Family

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

21 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

21 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

21 minutes ago

DEWAâ€™s CEO, Indonesiaâ€™s Ambassador discuss mec ..

21 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

36 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.