UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Carries Out First Federal Execution In 17 Years - Bureau Of Prisons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

US Carries Out First Federal Execution in 17 Years - Bureau of Prisons

The United States carried out its first federal execution in 17 years, putting to death an Oklahoma man who was found guilty of murdering an Arkansas family in the 1990s, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The United States carried out its first federal execution in 17 years, putting to death an Oklahoma man who was found guilty of murdering an Arkansas family in the 1990s, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On July 14, 2020, Daniel Lewis Lee was executed by lethal injection pursuant to a sentence imposed by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas," the BOP said in an emailed statement. "He was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m. Eastern Standard Time by the Vigo County Coroner in Terre Haute, Indiana."

Daniel Lewis Lee was killed over the objections of the victims' family after the US Supreme Court in a late-night opinion ruled that the execution could go ahead.

Before he was put to death, Lee reiterated that he was an innocent man, saying, "I didn't do it. ... I've made a lot of mistakes in my life, but I'm not a murderer," according to the Associated Press.

The BOP explained in the statement that Lee was found guilty of killing an 8-year-old girl, Sarah Elizabeth Powell, and her parents, William Frederick Mueller and Nancy Ann Mueller,�in January 1996.

The murders were part of his effort to get funds for a white supremacist organization, according to the BOP.

"After overpowering the Muellers, interrogating their daughter, and stealing approximately $80,000 worth of cash, guns, and ammunition, Lee and an accomplice shot the three victims with a stun gun, duct-taped plastic trash bags over their heads, weighed down their bodies with rocks, and drowned them in the Illinois Bayou," the BOP said.

"On May 4, 1999, a jury found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death."

The US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday delayed the execution to allow time for legal challenges to the federal government's lethal injection procedure. But the US Supreme Court in an overnight ruling overturned the district court's order, allowing the execution to go ahead.

The execution was the first to be carried out by the federal government since 2003, though several individual states have imposed death penalties. Two more federal executions are scheduled for this week.

The administration of US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of capital punishment for federal prisoners back in the summer of 2019. The move triggered concerns both inside the country and abroad, with the European Union calling on the US government to review the decision running counter to the global trend to abolish death penalty.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Supreme Court European Union Trump Nancy Man Vigo Powell Terre Haute Columbia United States January May July 2019 2020 Bank Of Punjab Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

3 minutes ago

3 minutes ago

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

48 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme: 651,827 persons receive financia ..

3 minutes ago

Macron wants face masks mandatory indoors as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Maldives ex-vice president cleared of graft charge ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.