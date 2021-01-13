UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Carries Out First Federal Execution Of Woman In Decades

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

US carries out first federal execution of woman in decades

The United States carried out the first federal execution of a woman in almost seven decades Wednesday, the US Justice Department said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States carried out the first Federal execution of a woman in almost seven decades Wednesday, the US Justice Department said.

"Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in 2007," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Terre Haute Montgomery United States Women Court

Recent Stories

Osama Satti murder case: ATC allows five-day physi ..

17 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi confers Pakistan's second h ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian President Receives Chinese COVID-19 Vac ..

2 minutes ago

24 deaths,509 coronavirus cases reported in Punjab ..

16 minutes ago

PNSC evolves into maritime freight service provide ..

16 minutes ago

First Power Unit of Belarusian NPP Has Capacity Ra ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.