US carries out first federal execution of woman in decades

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States carried out the first Federal execution of a woman in almost seven decades Wednesday, the US Justice Department said.

"Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in 2007," it said in a statement.