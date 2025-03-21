US Carries Out Third And Fourth Executions Of Week
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Two US states executed convicted murderers on Thursday, the third and fourth death sentences carried out in the country this week.
In Oklahoma, a man convicted of killing a woman during a home robbery was put to death.
And in Florida, another man was executed for the rape and murder of a child and the killing of her grandmother.
Wendell Grissom, 56, was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for the 2005 murder of Amber Matthews, 23, who was shot in the head while trying to protect a friend's two young daughters.
Grissom was pronounced dead 10 minutes after the execution process began at the state penitentiary in McAlester, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a statement.
It said the execution was carried out using a three-drug protocol: Midazolam, which causes sedation, Vecuronium Bromide, which halts respiration, and Potassium Chloride, which stops the heart.
According to court documents, Grissom, a truck driver, and another man, Jessie Johns, broke into the home of Dreu Kopf, a friend of Matthews, with the intention of committing a robbery.
Grissom shot and wounded Kopf and killed Matthews while she was hiding in a bedroom in an attempt to shield Kopf's two children.
Johns was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In Florida, Edward James, 63, was also executed by lethal injection, in his case for the 1993 rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Toni Neuner, and the murder of Betty Dick, 58, her grandmother.
The Florida Department of Corrections announced that James was executed at 8:15 pm Thursday (0015 GMT Friday) at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, outside Jacksonville in the north of the state.
