US Carries Out Third Federal Execution in Nearly 20 Years - Bureau of Prisons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The United States carried out its third federal execution in nearly 20 years by executing Dustin Lee Honken, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a press release.

"The Court Order to execute Mr. Dustin Honken has been fulfilled," the release said on Friday. "Pursuant to the sentence of the United States Court for the Northern District of Iowa, Dustin Honken has been executed by lethal injection."

Earlier on Friday, the Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit denied Honken's appeal to delay his execution. His execution is the third federal execution to take place within a week, which were the first to happen since 2003.

Honken, 52, was convicted in 2004 for killing five people during his time in a criminal enterprise, including two men who planned to testify against him, and a woman and her ten-year-old daughter and her six-year-old daughter.

The United States is scheduled to carry out its fourth federal execution on August 28.

Although. until this week, the US did not carry out a federal execution since 2003, about 700 people have been executed within the United States at the state-level during the same time period, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.