US Carrying Out Airstrikes On Iraqi Militia's Base Near Border With Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Carrying Out Airstrikes on Iraqi Militia's Base Near Border With Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US military jets are carrying out airstrikes on a base of the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilization Forces near the border with Syria, media reported.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, the attacked base is located in the province of Anbar.

The Syrian state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster reported about airstrikes on the Syrian territory near the Al Bukamal border checkpoint. It is unknown whether the two media outlets are reporting about the same airstrikes, or not.

On Wednesday, two US citizens and one UK citizen were killed in a rocket attack on the Taji military base in Iraq. It is still unclear if the US strikes are linked to the rocket attack.

