US Cars to Meet 49 Miles-Per-Gallon Fuel Efficiency From 2026 - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) US-made cars are to deliver a fuel efficiency of 49 miles-per-gallon from 2026 versus the existing 35-mpg requirement as the Biden administration speeds up reduction of fossil fuels consumption amid record high pump prices, the Transportation Department announced on Friday.

"The new Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards require an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg for passenger cars and light trucks in model year 2026, the strongest cost savings and fuel efficiency standards to date," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a unit of the Transportation Department, said in a statement referring to the so-called CAFE standards.

Under the new CAFE, fuel efficiency standards will be raised by 8% annually for cars of model years 2024-2025 and 10% annually for model year 2026.

The new standards will also increase the estimated fleetwide average by nearly 10 miles per gallon for model year 2026, relative to model year 2021.

Under existing CAFE requirements, passed in December 2007, new cars, sport utility vehicles and light trucks are to average 35 mpg by 2020.

As of 2014, manufacturers were meeting standards of 34.2 mpg for passenger cars and 26.2 mpg for light trucks.

The new CAFE requirements for model year 2024-26 will reduce fuel use by more than 200 billion gallons through 2050, as compared to continuing under existing standards, the statement issued on Friday said.

"Strong fuel economy standards strengthen US energy independence and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels," the statement said, adding that since CAFE standards were signed into law in 1975, they have reduced American oil consumption by 25% or approximately 5 million barrels a day.

The new CAFE standards come as the US pump price of gasoline retails at near record highs of above $4.20 per gallon in the aftermath of the Western sanctions on major oil exporter Russia that have sent crude oil itself to 14-year highs above $100 per gallon.

Aside from requiring higher miles-per-gallon, President Joe Biden also announced this week his administration's intent to invoke Cold War-era powers to boost domestic output of critical metals and minerals for the making of electric vehicles and the batteries to power them.