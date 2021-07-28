US Categorically Refuses to Return Seized Russian Diplomatic Property - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States categorically refuses to return the ceased Russian diplomatic property, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"There is no positive news. This question is being toughly raised by the Russian side at all meetings.

The Geneva summit is no exception. We insist that the diplomatic property be returned to us without any conditions. Recently we had the opportunity to re-emphasize this problem in conversations with high-ranking officials of the administration. But in response we heard a categorical no," Antonov said.