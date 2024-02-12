Open Menu

US Cautious Ahead Of Inflation Data, European Stocks Advance

Published February 12, 2024

US cautious ahead of inflation data, European stocks advance

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) US stocks dipped on Monday while European equities mostly rose as investors awaited US inflation data and other major economic releases due this week.

Another record close for the S&P 500 in New York on Friday did little to inspire buying Monday, with key markets in Asia shut for the Lunar New Year break.

Ahead of Tuesday's US inflation print, Wall Street on Friday had welcomed revised data showing the US consumer price index (CPI) cooling in December.

That added to optimism that the Federal Reserve was on course to bring inflation under control, though observers were sceptical as to whether officials would cut US interest rates as early as markets expect.

"Indices will be waiting patiently for tomorrow's US inflation data, with market predictions of a sharp... decline in the headline (January) CPI figure providing a potential tailwind for equities," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at trading group Scope Markets.

Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com noted that while every CPI reading is important, their impact on when the Fed may begin cutting interest rates is currently giving them outsize importance.

