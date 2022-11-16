UrduPoint.com

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

The United States is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of continuing the Black Sea Grain Deal, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of continuing the Black Sea Grain Deal, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply engaged in the ongoing negotiations to extend the grain agreement. We are cautiously optimistic, but we will see how this plays out in the end," Donfried said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

The agreement, which was temporarily suspended by Russia after attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, is slated to expire on November 19.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the initial deal in July, said on Wednesday that he is counting on the agreement's extension.

Russian Deputy Permanent UN Representative told Sputnik on Wednesday that the possible resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine is being discussed as part of the grain deal extension talks.

Donfried also reiterated US objections to Russian claims that their sanctions are inhibiting the export of grain and other agricultural goods.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia United States Tayyip Erdogan July November Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due ..

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music: St ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

5 minutes ago
 Ethiopia to invite Pak business delegation by Jan ..

Ethiopia to invite Pak business delegation by Jan 2023 end: Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Polish Ambassador Su ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Polish Ambassador Summoned Over Missile Incident

8 minutes ago
 Political officer of US Embassy calls on Faisal Ku ..

Political officer of US Embassy calls on Faisal Kundi

8 minutes ago
 Drug dealer arrested in Lahore

Drug dealer arrested in Lahore

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.