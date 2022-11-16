US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

The United States is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of continuing the Black Sea Grain Deal, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States is cautiously optimistic about the prospect of continuing the Black Sea Grain Deal, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply engaged in the ongoing negotiations to extend the grain agreement. We are cautiously optimistic, but we will see how this plays out in the end," Donfried said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

The agreement, which was temporarily suspended by Russia after attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, is slated to expire on November 19.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped broker the initial deal in July, said on Wednesday that he is counting on the agreement's extension.

Russian Deputy Permanent UN Representative told Sputnik on Wednesday that the possible resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine is being discussed as part of the grain deal extension talks.

Donfried also reiterated US objections to Russian claims that their sanctions are inhibiting the export of grain and other agricultural goods.