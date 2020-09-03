UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CDC Alerts States To Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine In October - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:30 AM

US CDC Alerts States to Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine in October - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has alerted public health officials across the United States in all 50 states and five major cities that they should be ready to start distributing a new COVID-19 vaccine by late October or early November, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The CDC based in Atlanta sent out the alert in documents on August 27, the same day that President Donald Trump told the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina that a vaccine might be available to the US public before the end of this year, the report said.

A forecasting model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington released on Wednesday predicted that the US COVID-19 death toll would exceed 260,000 by Election Day on November 3.

The IHME model also predicted more than 317,000 total COVID-19 deaths in the United States by December 1. However, that figure would drop to around 250,000 if 95 percent of Americans wore face masks when leaving their homes, the institute said.

As of Wednesday, the United States had recorded 184,914 deaths from COVID-19 and 6,094,562 cases overall, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Election Washington Trump Alert Same Charlotte Atlanta New York United States August October November December All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

2 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

1 hour ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

1 hour ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

2 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.