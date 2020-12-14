UrduPoint.com
US CDC Approves Use Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

US CDC Approves Use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine From Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has given his approval to the use of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Pfizer and BioNTech in persons aged 16 years and above from Monday, according to a statement carried by the organization on Sunday.

"Last night, I was proud to sign the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendation to use Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 16 and older ... Initial COVID-19 vaccination is set to start as early as Monday, and this is the next step in our efforts to protect Americans, reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and help restore some normalcy to our lives and our country," Redfield's statement read.

The CDC's approval comes two days after the food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine produced by the US pharmaceutical giant and German biotech firm.

The first shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive at distribution centers across the United States on Monday, Gen. Gustave Perna, the logistical chief for the Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, said on Saturday.

US-based pharmaceutical firm Moderna has also applied for FDA emergency use approval for its candidate vaccine against the coronavirus disease that has performed well in clinical trials.

