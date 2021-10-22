The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Colombia's National Public Heath Institute are strengthening collaboration to enhance Colombia's health system and security, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021)

"We are deepening cooperation between US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Colombia's National Public Heath Institute to strengthen Colombia's public health system and security from better integrating the use of data to bolstering emergency preparedness and response," Blinken said.

"That's not only going to help with this pandemic , it will help prevent, or if necessary, to deal with the next one."

During his visit to Colombia, Blinken met with President Ivan Duque and Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez.

The visit follows Blinken's trip to Ecuador, where he discussed with officials a range of issues such as countering drug trafficking and tackling irregular migration.