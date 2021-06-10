UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. CDC Eases Travel Restriction For Dozens Of Countries

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:15 PM

U.S. CDC eases travel restriction for dozens of countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised travel recommendations for dozens of countries to a lower risk tier, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised travel recommendations for dozens of countries to a lower risk tier, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans.

The CDC lowered over 60 countries from "COVID-19 very high" Level 4 tier to "COVID-19 high" Level 3 tier on its updated travel recommendations list, including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany.

The CDC calls for travelers to be fully vaccinated before traveling to destinations with COVID-19 infections.

The changes came as vaccination rates across the United States continue to increase. About 51.8 percent of the U.S. population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42.5 percent were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to CDC data.

Related Topics

Canada France Germany Italy Japan United States Mexico From

Recent Stories

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of game for a week after f ..

2 minutes ago

UN experts call on G7 to ensure developing countri ..

57 seconds ago

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in ma ..

58 seconds ago

US considering airstrikes if Kabul faces risk of f ..

1 minute ago

Chile's weekly average of new COVID-19 cases remai ..

5 minutes ago

International dragon boat race to kick off in east ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.