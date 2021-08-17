UrduPoint.com

US CDC Issues Level 4 COVID Travel Warning For Turkey, Urges Americans Not To Travel There

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning for Turkey, its highest category, on Monday due to high numbers of cases in the country.

"Avoid travel to Turkey.

If you must travel to Turkey, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel. Because of the current situation in Turkey, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants," the CDC says.

