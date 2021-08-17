UrduPoint.com

US CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warning For India To Level 2 'Moderate' Status

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

US CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warning for India to Level 2 'Moderate' Status

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered their COVID-19 travel warning for India to Level 2 Moderate status on Monday following a decrease in cases there.

"Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to India. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to India. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor," the CDC now says.

India recorded nearly 24,4000 cases on Monday, its lowest single-day tally of new coronavirus cases since the onset of the second wave in the country in March, according to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of Monday, the ministry reported that over 31.4 million people in India have caught and then recovered from the virus since the start of the outbreak, while another 431,642 died after contracting the disease.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of India's ruling political party and former health minister said on Friday that the country intends to complete the vaccine drive aimed at vaccinating every adult in the country by the end of the year. Over 529 million people in India have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

India Doctor Died March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

41 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

41 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

19 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendmen ..

Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.