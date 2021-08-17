US CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warning for India to Level 2 'Moderate' Status

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered their COVID-19 travel warning for India to Level 2 Moderate status on Monday following a decrease in cases there.

"Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to India. Unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to India. If you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor," the CDC now says.

India recorded nearly 24,4000 cases on Monday, its lowest single-day tally of new coronavirus cases since the onset of the second wave in the country in March, according to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of Monday, the ministry reported that over 31.4 million people in India have caught and then recovered from the virus since the start of the outbreak, while another 431,642 died after contracting the disease.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of India's ruling political party and former health minister said on Friday that the country intends to complete the vaccine drive aimed at vaccinating every adult in the country by the end of the year. Over 529 million people in India have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 117 million are fully vaccinated.