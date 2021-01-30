UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CDC Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory In Public Transport From February 1

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

US CDC Makes Wearing Masks Mandatory in Public Transport From February 1

US citizens will be required to wear masks in public transport, including planes and trains, starting from February 1, according to the new order by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US citizens will be required to wear masks in public transport, including planes and trains, starting from February 1, according to the new order by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Order ... on January 29, 2021 requiring the wearing of masks by travelers to prevent spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," the authority said in a statement late on Friday, adding that the order will take effect on February 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST (04:59 on February 2 GMT).

The order applies to all passengers on public conveyances, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, as well as conveyance operators � crew, drivers, conductors, and other workers � and operators of transportation hubs, such as airports, bus or ferry terminals.

"People must wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking public conveyances. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the United States," the statement added.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden announced a new executive action that extended masking requirements to interstate travel "like on trains, planes and buses." On Wednesday, he mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on Federal property.

The United States has confirmed so far more than 25.9 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including 436,810 fatalities, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United States Hub January February All From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

19 seconds ago

Star pitcher Tanaka wants Olympic gold with Japan ..

20 seconds ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha ..

23 seconds ago

Social issues highlighted through stage play at Ar ..

25 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi University, Al Suwaidi Foundation &amp; ..

17 minutes ago

Aslihan Hatun shares special messages for Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.