UrduPoint.com

US CDC Panel To Discuss Limiting J&J Vaccine Due To Rare Blood Clot Issues - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 06:10 AM

US CDC Panel to Discuss Limiting J&J Vaccine Due to Rare Blood Clot Issues - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Vaccine advisers with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Thursday to discuss potentially limiting the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to persistent blood clot issues, The Washington Post reported citing clinicians familiar with the matter.

The report said on Wednesday that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will review new data that shows an increase in the rate of blood clot issues reported in people who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine since April.

The rare blood clot issue occurs mostly in young and middle-aged women, the report said.

The report said, citing a Federal official, that nine people have died from blood clots caused by the vaccine.

The report said that after Thursday's meeting, the panel will vote on whether to issue a new recommendation about the use of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Washington Vote Died Young April Women Post From Blood

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

5 hours ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

5 hours ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

6 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

5 hours ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.