UrduPoint.com

US CDC Recommends Avoiding Travel To Russia, Belgium Over 'Very High' COVID Levels

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:40 PM

US CDC Recommends Avoiding Travel to Russia, Belgium Over 'Very High' COVID Levels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued travel health notices for Russia, Belgium and others on Monday due to very high levels of COVID-19 cases.

Russia, Belgium, Slovakia, and Burkina Faso received "Very High" Level 4 COVID-19 designations from the CDC on Monday. The notices include recommendations not to travel to the countries, or to make sure one is fully vaccinated if they must.

Related Topics

Russia Burkina Faso Belgium Slovakia From

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

47 minutes ago
 At least three dead, more trapped after Lagos high ..

At least three dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

17 minutes ago
 Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in De ..

Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in December

17 minutes ago
 Biden, Indonesian President Discuss Myanmar, Urge ..

Biden, Indonesian President Discuss Myanmar, Urge Military to Cease Violence - W ..

17 minutes ago
 US COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Death Toll Down 10% ..

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Death Toll Down 10% to 1,100 Per Week - CDC Direct ..

17 minutes ago
 Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mia ..

Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mian Aslam

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.