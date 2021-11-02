US CDC Recommends Avoiding Travel to Russia, Belgium Over 'Very High' COVID Levels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued travel health notices for Russia, Belgium and others on Monday due to very high levels of COVID-19 cases.

Russia, Belgium, Slovakia, and Burkina Faso received "Very High" Level 4 COVID-19 designations from the CDC on Monday. The notices include recommendations not to travel to the countries, or to make sure one is fully vaccinated if they must.