US CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend shortening the interval between Primary series of vaccination against the coronavirus and the Pfizer booster shot from six to five months in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

"A single Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is recommended for persons aged 12-17 years at least five months after primary series under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization," the Advisory Committee recommendation said on Wednesday.

The Advisory Committee members voted 13 to 1 to recommend early boosting for the adolescents in the 12-17 age group.

The Advisory Committee said it will soon start recommending being "up to date" on vaccination against the coronavirus instead of urging people to be fully vaccinated. Staying up to date means to get the third dose when eligible, including those individuals with compromised immune systems.

At present, only the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine is authorized and recommended for use in adolescents 12-17 years of age.