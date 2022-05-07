UrduPoint.com

US CDC Says Investigating World Hepatitis Outbreak Among Children That Killed 5 Americans

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US CDC Says Investigating World Hepatitis Outbreak Among Children That Killed 5 Americans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said it is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis among children in the United States that has resulted in five deaths since October as well as in other countries.

There have been 109 total cases reported in the United States so far, starting with an initial outbreak of nine cases in young children by Alabama officials in the autumn, according to the CDC. Roughly 90% of those impacted have been hospitalized, with 14% requiring a liver transplant.

"Investigators both here and across the globe are hard at work to determine the cause," CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay Butler said during a press briefing.

More than 200 cases have been reported from 20 countries, the World Health Organization said this week. While the CDC has not recorded a significant rise in severe hepatitis cases among children in the US, authorities in the United Kingdom noted a significant increase in cases, first alerting the world to the outbreak.

Scientists said they believe an adenovirus might be linked to the outbreak, considering that approximately half of the children had tested positive for it. While adenovirus is not known to cause severe hepatitis in healthy children, it is linked to the illness in children with weakened immune systems.

However, other causes are also being investigated by public health officials around the world.

"We also don't know yet what role other factors may play such as environmental exposures, medications, or other infections that the children might have," Butler said.

Hepatitis, which results in inflammation of the liver, is characterized by symptoms including yellowing of the skin, vomiting, and dark urine. Parents are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers if they have any concerns, Butler added.

The CDC is investigating cases in the US states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Washington and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Related Topics

World Washington Young New York Florida United Kingdom United States May October From

Recent Stories

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housi ..

Two-Thirds of Canadians Concerned by Soaring Housing Prices - Poll

37 minutes ago
 Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal ..

Fifty Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol's Azovstal Plant - Russian Defense Minis ..

37 minutes ago
 Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious a ..

Redrawing delimitation map in IIOJK, a malicious attempt to disempower Kashmiri ..

37 minutes ago
 President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

President congratulates Pakistani mountaineer

37 minutes ago
 US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

1 hour ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.