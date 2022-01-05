UrduPoint.com

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period For Pfizer-Vaccinated People To 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 12:26 AM

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday endorsed the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to reduce the waiting period for Pfizer-vaccinated people to receive a booster shot to five months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday endorsed the food and Drug Administration's recommendation to reduce the waiting period for Pfizer-vaccinated people to receive a booster shot to five months.

"Today, CDC is updating our recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech Primary series," the health agency said in a press release.

As for other vaccines authorized in the United States, the interval when a person can get a booster shot remains unchanged for Moderna (six months) and Johnson & Johnson (two months), the release added.

The CDC also recommended an additional primary dose of the vaccine 28 days after the second shot for moderately or severely immuno-compromised 5- to 11-year-olds, according to the release.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in children aged 5-11 years.

Related Topics

United States From

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

8 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

8 minutes ago
 UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalat ..

UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Sp ..

8 minutes ago
 89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of development ..

Prime Minister for early completion of development projects in Balochistan

14 minutes ago
 Two new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Two new dengue cases reported in Punjab

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.