US CDC Shortens Recommended Waiting Period for Pfizer Booster Shot to 5 Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday endorsed the food and Drug Administration's recommendation to cut the waiting period for a Pfizer booster shot after the second shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.

"Today, CDC is updating our recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.�This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech Primary series," CDC said in a press release.

As for other vaccines authorized in the US, the interval when a person can get a booster shot remains unchanged for Moderna (six months) and Johnson & Johnson (two months), the CDC said.

The CDC also recommended an additional primary dose of the vaccine 28 days after the second shot for moderately or severely immuno-compromised 5- to 11-year-olds, according to the release.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in children aged 5-11 years.