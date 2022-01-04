UrduPoint.com

US CDC Shortens Recommended Waiting Period For Pfizer Booster Shot To 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:17 PM

US CDC Shortens Recommended Waiting Period for Pfizer Booster Shot to 5 Months

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday endorsed the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to cut the waiting period for a Pfizer booster shot after the second shot of the vaccine against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday endorsed the food and Drug Administration's recommendation to cut the waiting period for a Pfizer booster shot after the second shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.

"Today, CDC is updating our recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.�This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech Primary series," CDC said in a press release.

As for other vaccines authorized in the US, the interval when a person can get a booster shot remains unchanged for Moderna (six months) and Johnson & Johnson (two months), the CDC said.

The CDC also recommended an additional primary dose of the vaccine 28 days after the second shot for moderately or severely immuno-compromised 5- to 11-year-olds, according to the release.

Only Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in children aged 5-11 years.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Mauritanian president, 65, has 'mild' Covid: offic ..

Mauritanian president, 65, has 'mild' Covid: official

1 minute ago
 Prince Andrew lawyers say accuser 'waived rights', ..

Prince Andrew lawyers say accuser 'waived rights', urge judge to dismiss case

1 minute ago
 French judge charges airline chief over 2004 Egypt ..

French judge charges airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash

1 minute ago
 Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming shows in Milan, Pa ..

Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming shows in Milan, Paris

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary directs FS&HFA to continue crackdo ..

Chief Secretary directs FS&HFA to continue crackdown against adulteration

5 minutes ago
 Maryam destroyed both Nawaz Sharif, PML-N: Gill

Maryam destroyed both Nawaz Sharif, PML-N: Gill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.