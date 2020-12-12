MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue watching for any side effects including occurrences of Bell's palsy condition, paralysis of facial muscles, among recipients of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus following four identified cases, the CNBC broadcaster reported on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, citing CDC officer Sara Oliver, there is "no known or expected causal relationship between the vaccine and Bell's palsy."

"Post authorization safety and effectiveness studies will be critical as well. Specifically, surveillance for Bell's palsy could help determine any possible causal relationship," Oliver said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Friday, the four reported cases of facial paralysis were confirmed by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

One of the trial participants experienced the Bell's palsy three days after getting the shot, another ” 48 days after the vaccination.

All four incidents, according to the food and Drug Administration (FDA), were "consistent with the expected background rate in the general population" and "there is no clear basis upon which to conclude a causal relationship at this time."

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, developed under a joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech, was given an FDA authorization for emergency use on Friday.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with more than 15.8 million confirmed cases and over 295,000 fatalities.