US CENCTOM Confirms Airstrike on Vehicle in Kabul Launched to Eliminate ISIS-K Threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) US Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said on Sunday that US forces conducted an airstrike on a vehicle in Kabul to eliminate an "imminent" threat posed by the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (ISIS-K, banned in Russia).

"US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport," Urban said in a statement, circulated in the US media.

"We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," the CENTCOM official added.