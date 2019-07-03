UrduPoint.com
US Census Chief To Testify Over Preparations For 2020 Count - House Panel Chair

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:08 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) US Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham will testify before Congress on July 24 regarding the organization's readiness for the 2020 Census, House of Representatives Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Chairman Jaime Raskin's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, announced that the Director of the US Census Bureau, Dr. Steven Dillingham, will testify at a hearing on July 24, 2019, on the status of planning and preparations for the 2020 Census," the release said.

The hearing will examine the Census Bureau's readiness for the census next year, including in areas where it may be lacking in such areas as information technology, security and public education, the release explained.

Concerns were raised after the Government Accountability Office warned the Census Bureau has high-risk security vulnerabilities and lacks a proper system for tracking and implementing crucial security recommendations, the release said.

The Census Bureau's new technological methods for conducting count are under-tested and potentially vulnerable to security breaches, the release added.

Most recently, the Trump administration attempted to include a question about citizenship status in the 2020 Census, however, the proposal was blocked by the US Supreme Court. The Justice Department has confirmed that the 2020 Census will be printed without the citizenship question.

