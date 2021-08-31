US CENTCOM Chief Says Military Stage of Operation in Afghanistan 'Ended'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing that the military part of the United States' operation in Afghanistan has ended and now it will be followed by diplomacy.

"The military phase of this operation has ended, diplomatic sequel to that will now begin," McKenzie said on Monday. "I think our Department of State is going to work very hard to allow any American citizens that were left... I believe we are going to be able to get those people out. I think we are also going to negotiate very hard and very aggressively to get our other Afghan partners out."