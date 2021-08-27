US CENTCOM Chief Says No Information to Convince Him Taliban Let Kabul Attacks Happen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) United States Central Command chief General Kenneth Mackenzie said on Wednesday he does not have any information suggesting the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) facilitated the terrorist attack on American troops in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, a bomb blast outside of a US military checkpoint at the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, one of the few remaining options out of Afghanistan, killed 12 American troops and injured an additional 15 service members as well as numerous Afghan civilians.

"I don't know. I don't think there is anything to convince me that [the Taliban] let it happen," Mackenzie said in response to a question concerning the Taliban's potential complacency in allowing the attacks to occur.