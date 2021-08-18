US CENTCOM Chief Visits Kabul Airport To Evaluate Situation Amid Evacuations - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Frank McKenzie said on Tuesday he visited the airport in Kabul to assess the situation amid mass evacuation from Afghanistan.

"Today, I had an opportunity to evaluate the situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport and engage with U.S. military leaders on the ground providing security to the airport," McKenzie said, as quoted by a CENTCOM statement.

"I saw firsthand our defensive lay down and the work our forces are doing to efficiently operate the airfield while ensuring the safe movement of civilians and diplomats who are leaving Kabul."

Currently, the airfield is secure and now open to civilian air traffic operating under visual flight rules, he added.

McKenzie noted that during his meeting with Taliban senior officials in Doha last Sunday he cautioned them against interference in the evacuation process.