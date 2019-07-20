UrduPoint.com
US CENTCOM Commander Comes To Kabul For Talks With Afghan Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the presidential palace said.

The Pentagon official praised Afghan forces for thwarting the Taliban's spring offensive and vowed to stand by the government as it prepares for this September's presidential elections.

"As Afghan forces maintained the security of parliamentary elections, they are capable of keeping the security of presidential election," Ghani assured the general.

They also discussed the peace process and the fight against terrorism.

The visit comes amid a surge in violence across Afghanistan, with dozens killed and injured in the last couple of days in Kabul and Kandahar provinces.

The United States has been conducting marathon peace talks with the Taliban in Doha in a bid to reach a peace agreement by September. The negotiations will be resumed next week.

