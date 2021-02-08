US CENTCOM Commander Says Expects Russia, China to Continue Challenging US in Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and China will continue to pose challenges for the United States in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia and China will continue to pose challenges for the United States in the middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"I suspect, Russia will continue to challenge the US presence [in the Middle East]." McKenzie said during a virtual discussion at the Middle East Institute.

McKenzie also said Russia will continue to pursue its greater strategic goals in the region, including reinforcing of the global power status.

The CENTCOM commander pointed out that Russia's activity in the Middle East, along with Iranian malign activity, Turkey's security concerns over Syria major barriers to the US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) undermine and disrupt US influence in the region.

"In 2020, Russia and China exploited ongoing regional crisis, financial infrastructure needs, perception of declining US engagement and opportunities created by COVID-19 to advance their objectives across the Middle East," McKenzie said.

China currently imports about the half of crude oil from the region and will continue to expand it economic and trade relations with countries there, McKenzie added.