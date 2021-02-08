UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CENTCOM Commander Says Expects Russia, China To Continue Challenging US In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:08 PM

US CENTCOM Commander Says Expects Russia, China to Continue Challenging US in Middle East

Russia and China will continue to pose challenges for the United States in the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Russia and China will continue to pose challenges for the United States in the middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"I suspect, Russia will continue to challenge the US presence [in the Middle East]." McKenzie said during a virtual discussion at the Middle East Institute.

McKenzie also said Russia will continue to pursue its greater strategic goals in the region, including reinforcing of the global power status.

The CENTCOM commander pointed out that Russia's activity in the Middle East, along with Iranian malign activity, Turkey's security concerns over Syria major barriers to the US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) undermine and disrupt US influence in the region.

"In 2020, Russia and China exploited ongoing regional crisis, financial infrastructure needs, perception of declining US engagement and opportunities created by COVID-19 to advance their objectives across the Middle East," McKenzie said.

China currently imports about the half of crude oil from the region and will continue to expand it economic and trade relations with countries there, McKenzie added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey China Oil United States Middle East 2020 From

Recent Stories

Typhoid vaccination campaign continues

41 seconds ago

Jamaat-e-Islami felicitates cricket team over test ..

42 seconds ago

Administrator directs officials to complete renova ..

43 seconds ago

ACs review arrangements in govt hospitals

4 minutes ago

Germany Wants to Build Trust in Russia's Sputnik V ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Lebanese Lawmaker 'Optimistic' About Prompt ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.