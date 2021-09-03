US CENTCOM Continues to Assess Drone Strike in Kabul That Killed 12 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) continues to assess the results of the drone airstrike in Kabul that reportedly killed 12 Afghan civilians on Sunday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I know that Central Command continues to assess the results of that airstrike," Kirby said at a press briefing.

On Sunday, the US military reported carrying out a drone strikes against the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) in Kabul and in other areas of Afghanistan, allegedly killing high-ranking members of the group.

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) condemned the US strike in Kabul and claimed it resulted in scores of civilian casualties. On Monday, media reported that the death toll of the attack reached 12 after initial reports claimed the number of victims was nine.

UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Afghanistan, Herve De Lys, said on Monday that at least seven children were killed in Kabul during the US drone strike.