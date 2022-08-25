UrduPoint.com

US CENTCOM Says 3 Troops Injured In Rocket Attacks In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Three American troops were injured in two rocket attacks in Syria earlier in the day and the United States responded with strikes from attack helicopters, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"One US service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty. Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries," CENTCOM said no Wednesday.

