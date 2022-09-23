US CENTCOM Says Thwarted Suicide Bomber Attack in Syria on September 20 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday announced that the Syrian Democratic Forces thwarted a suicide bomber attack near the Um Fakik village in Syria, resulting in the death of at least four fighters from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

On September 20, seven Islamic State fighters were heading in two vehicles stuffed with explosives in the direction of the Internally Displaced Persons camp at al-Hol when they were interdicted by US-partnered Syrian Democratic Forces, CENTCOM Communications Director Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

One of the vehicles prematurely exploded near the Um Fakik village alerting the Syrian Democratic Forces in the area nearby, the statement said.

One of the two men from the second vehicle, which was rigged with at least 50 kilograms of explosives, detonated his suicide vest while the Syrian Democratic Forces shot and killed the second man, the statement said.

No Syrian Democratic Forces personnel were killed or wounded but one Islamic State fighter is custody, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours.