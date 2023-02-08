US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has established a task force to provide support to those affected by the devastated earthquake in Turkey and Syria, commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has established a task force to provide support to those affected by the devastated earthquake in Turkey and Syria, commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Wednesday.

"On February 7th, the CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida established an Action Team to prepare to surge support to those affected in both Türkiye and Syria," Kurilla said in a statement.

The command maintains close coordination with other US agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the US Agency for International Development, as well as with the Syrian Democratic Forces, he added.

It is also working closely with US European Command on options to send support to Turkey.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another 7.6 earthquake several hours later, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 10,000 people.