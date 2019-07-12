US CENTCOM, Uzbek Defense Chief Discuss Military-to-Military Exchanges - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie hosted Uzbek Defense Minister Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov for talks about future military-to-military exchanges, the command said in a statement.

"Kurbanov, the Minister of Defense of #Uzbekistan visited USCENTCOM HQ to discuss future military-to-military exchanges with Gen.

Kenneth F. McKenzie, USCENTCOM commander, and Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, USCENTCOM deputy commander," the command said in a tweet on Thursday.

The meeting took place at CENTCOM headquarters in the city of Tampa in the US State of Florida on July 10, according to the tweet.

CENTCOM's area of responsibility (AOR) covers 20 countries across Northeast Africa, the middle East and Central and South Asia.