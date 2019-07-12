UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US CENTCOM, Uzbek Defense Chief Discuss Military-to-Military Exchanges - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:10 AM

US CENTCOM, Uzbek Defense Chief Discuss Military-to-Military Exchanges - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie hosted Uzbek Defense Minister Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov for talks about future military-to-military exchanges, the command said in a statement.

"Kurbanov, the Minister of Defense of #Uzbekistan visited USCENTCOM HQ to discuss future military-to-military exchanges with Gen.

Kenneth F. McKenzie, USCENTCOM commander, and Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson, USCENTCOM deputy commander," the command said in a tweet on Thursday.

The meeting took place at CENTCOM headquarters in the city of Tampa in the US State of Florida on July 10, according to the tweet.

CENTCOM's area of responsibility (AOR) covers 20 countries across Northeast Africa, the middle East and Central and South Asia.

Related Topics

Africa Tampa Florida Middle East July Asia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

3 hours ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

4 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

4 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

4 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

4 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.