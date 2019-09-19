WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) United States Central Command welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to join a US-led coalition of states that will seek to secure the vital waterways of the middle East, CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday.

The United States is trying to assemble an international coalition to protect Hormuz and other waters in the Persian Gulf region from what it perceives as a threat from Iran. So far, only Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Bahrain have said they will join the effort.

"US Central Command welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC)," McKenzie said in a statement. "I appreciate His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's decision to join the IMSC and in taking an active role in preserving the freedom of navigation, promoting maritime security and de-escalating regional tensions.

"

McKenzie said threats to freedom of navigation require an international solution and praised the kingdom's role in promoting regional security.

"We are pleased that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be joining Australia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Kingdom, and the United States as part of that solution," McKenzie said.

Several countries including France, Germany, Japan, Norway and South Korea have so far declined the US invitation to join the maritime coalition.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, especially around the standoff between Iran and the United States. Washington blames Tehran for a series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait, though Tehran has refuted the accusations.

US officials have also accused Iran of orchestrating Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but Iranian leaders have denied any involvement.