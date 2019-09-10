US Center for Citizen Initiatives' Delegation Visits Crimea to Assess Changes on Peninsula

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) A delegation from the US Center for Citizen Initiatives has started its study visit to Crimea to asses changes on the peninsula over the past five years, Chairman of the Journalists' Union of Sevastopol Sergei Gorbachev told Sputnik.

"The visit of the delegation of civil activists from the US Center for Citizen Initiatives has started with a visit to Simferopol. The delegation consists of four people. The purpose of the visit is to observe the situation in Crimea from the inside, to examine achievements over the past five years, shifts in local population's attitudes, and to tell about all this in their country," Gorbachev said.

According to Gorbachev, the delegation is expected to visit Sevastopol on Tuesday and meet representatives of the city's public organizations and national-culture associations.

The chairman of Sevastopol Journalists' Union added that US social activists would also visit a number of sites on the southern coast of Crimea.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported the reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or any other state. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.