US Centers for Disease Control Backs Panel Proposal for Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted recommendations from an advisory panel that the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine be reserved for elderly care residents and health workers, according to a press release.

"[CDC Director Robert] Redfield supports their recommendations and has signed the memo and accepted these interim recommendations," the release said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that initial vaccinations target 3 million residents in elderly care facilities and a portion of the nation's 21 million healthcare workers.

Health workers such as nurses, whose jobs routinely place them within six feet of other people, would be first to receive the vaccine followed by workers able to follow CDC social distancing guidelines, the Advisory Committee said.

Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna have applied for emergency use authorization from the US food and Drug Administration amid expectations of quick approval with first doses administered later this month.