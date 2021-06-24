US Centers for Disease Control Extends Ban on Home Evictions Citing COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday that it has extended a moratorium on evictions in the United States thereby giving tenants unable to pay rent another month to sort out their finances amid continued challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The moratorium that was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2021 is now extended through July 31, 2021 and this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement after signing the extension.

The CDC made its decision after 23 attorney generals representing 22 US states and the District of Columbia asked the US Supreme Court two weeks ago to give tenants more time against evictions, saying too many were still behind on their rent as a result of the COVID-19 restrictive measures.

According to the CDC, up to 40 million American renters are at risk of eviction, and at least 4 million are at imminent risk.

Earlier this year, a coalition of property owners, property managers, and trade associations filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the moratorium, threatening to trigger a wave of evictions in states and local communities that lack their own protections for tenants.

Following that lawsuit, the US District Court for the District of Columbia made a preliminary ruling on May 5 that the CDC had overstepped its authority in imposing the eviction moratorium. But the court also stayed its decision on the moratorium itself, keeping it in place pending appeal to prevent harm to renters.

