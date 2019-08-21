UrduPoint.com
US, Central Asian Countries To Hold Talks In C5+1 Format In Nur-Sultan On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:30 AM

US, Central Asian Countries to Hold Talks in C5+1 Format in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) SULTAN, August 21 (Sputnik) - Ministerial talks in the so-called C5+1 format, a platform for dialogue between the five Central Asian nations and the United States, will take place in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan on August 21.

The C5+1 format is composed of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the United States. The participants are set to discuss trade, economic and investment issues, as well as the new security threats and risks in the region.

The C5+1 format of interaction was created in September 2015. The first ministerial meeting in this format took place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in November of that year.

