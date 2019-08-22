US, Central Asian Nations Discuss Security Challenges, Afghanistan - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Official representatives of the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan convened in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday to discuss regional security challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The governments of the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, today in the C5+1 format to discuss political, economic and security issues of common concern.

.. [including] neighboring Afghanistan," the release said.

The meeting was led by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the release said.

The officials also reviewed plans for the next ministerial meeting of the C5+1's Security, Economic Connectivity, and Environmental working groups, the release added.